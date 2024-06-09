SONY PlayStationPortable PSP-3000 PW

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
SONYPlayStationPortablePSP-3000PWcolor:WHITEゲーム機本体種類:PlayStationPortableポータブル・据置タイプ:ポータブルタイプ#ソニー#SONY動作確認済みです。画面にスレた傷、電源部分の塗装の剥げなどがあり、使用感があります。箱ごとお送りします。メモリーカード2枚おつけします。256GB4GBカラー···ホワイト
