VINTAGE Design Belt
商品番号 W82167253752
商品名

VINTAGE Design Belt
ブランド名 Wswirl
特別価格 税込 1,950 円
在庫状況 あり

商品詳細

こんばんは。プロフ読んでくださいね。漠然とした値下げ要望は基本的にスルーしますが、希望額を提示されての交渉の場合は検討します。#frimestacオールドのデザインベルトです。インディアン調のプリミティブなテイストが上品に、上手く纏められた素晴らしいデザインかなと思います。スラックスとの合わせが綺麗です。プロフにもあるように商品はUSEDです。使用/着用に支障を来す汚れやダメージは出来る限り明記しておりますが、自然な着用感であったり年代に相応の経年感などはキリがないため、記載し切れないケースもあります。とはいえ、商品は出来るだけ極力綺麗にしてからお譲りさせていただいております。何卒宜しくお願い致します＾＾
