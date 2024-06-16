ORT Read with Biff,Chip\u0026Kipper: 1-6 特売

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
新品サイズ:16.5*20cmページ:22対象:3才+maiyapen対応音声データ付き、mp3と動画Level1-Level3:24冊Level4-Level6:24冊Level7-Level9:40冊Level4-6:24冊内容Guidingbook【Level4】ーPhonicsTheSpaceshipDragonDangerTheRaftRaceMissing!【Level4】ーFirstStoriesTheMoonJetWetFeetTheRedCoatQuick!Quick!【Level5】ーPhonicsHuskyAdventureTrapped!LookingAfterGranDolphinRescue【Level5】ーFirstStoriesSeasickCraigSavestheDayEggFiredRiceHungryFloppy【Level6】ーPhonicsHairy-ScaryMonsterMountainRescueTheLostVoiceSecretoftheSands【Level6】ーFirstStoriesGran\u0026amp;#039;sNewBlueShoesIceCitySavePuddingWoodUncleMax紙質は安いものではありません海外の出版物は製本、紙質、印刷、商品の取り扱い等、日本の本と比べ、多少の凹み、小キズ、汚れなどある場合があります。新品未使用ですが、運送中箱や絵本に多少の痛み擦れ折れ汚れ等がある場合があります。ご理解の上で購入してありがとうございます。#子どもチャレンジ#英語教材#英語絵本#外国語#おうち英語#Usborne#Benesse#English#dwe#wwk#ort#英検#英語 #DWE#ワールドワイドキッズ#WWK#幼児英語#児童英語#こども英語#oxford#英語育児#razkids#公文#英語教育テキスト#KUMON#Cambridge#ベネッセ#ペッパ
