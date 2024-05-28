  • こだわり検索
GOC PARAGON Alnico Set 7string
商品名

GOC PARAGON Alnico Set 7string
ブランド名 Evital
商品詳細

載せ替えしたので売ります！パッシブでかなり使いやすい音が出ます。写真の本体とポットのみで他のパーツは付属しません。またこちらですが動作に関しましては半年前の載せ替え時以降動作確認は行なっておりません。当方の方では現状に対しての動作確認は行なっておらず、動作不良による値引きや返品はお受けできませんので、そちらをご了承のうえ購入をご検討ください。
GOC PARAGON Alnico Set 7string

