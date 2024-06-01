  • こだわり検索
絶版 Guitars, the Tsumura Collection
絶版 Guitars, the Tsumura Collection
ブランド名 ギブソン
洋書【ギター：ツムラコレクション/Guitars,theTsumuraCollection(輸入品)】--------------------------------------------------------------【Guitars,theTsumuraCollection(ハードカバー)】AkiraTsumura(著)ハードカバー:192ページ出版社:KodanshaAmerInc(1988/02)発売日：1988/02伝説のツムラ社長のギターコレクション写真集です。コレクション自体、散逸してしまって、現在では決して見ることはできないギターの数々です。本自体、20年以上前に米国で出版された貴重な書籍で、今となっては絶版で幻の本です。かなり古いものでカバーの背に色あせやスレ、汚れなど若干はありますが中身はコンディション良好です。カラー···グリーン
絶版 Guitars, the Tsumura Collection

