ケイトスペード GRACE（グレース）シリーズの、smalltophandlesatchelです。2019年に購入し、一度使用しただけです。目立たない程度ですが汚れが少しありますので、画像でご確認をお願いいたします。【サイズ】高さ/約17cm横幅/約22cm(下部)マチ/約10cm持ち手の長さ/約21cmショルダーストラップの長さ/約114cm〜約125cm(取り外し・調整可)重さ/約620g【仕様】開閉/プッシュロック式/フラップ式開閉内側/ファスナーポケット×1(中仕切り用) /オープンポケット×1外側/オープンポケット×1【素材】レザー【カラー】グリーン【付属品】チャーム販売証明書
【美品】KateSpade small top handle satchel
