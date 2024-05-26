キム・ナムギルWay Back to the Roa 写真集　CD．DVD

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
①「キム・ナムギルWayBacktotheRoaD旅、そして記録」チョナムリョン定価:￥2800帯の紙が少し破れていますが、本体は焼けも無く、とても綺麗です。②キムナムギル makingDVD➕imageCD¥5040ポスター付き2点セットです。日の当たらない棚で大切に保管していました。メルカリ便での発送予定#チョナムリョン#チョ_ナムリョン#本#芸術／絵画・彫刻
