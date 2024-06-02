  • こだわり検索
DEEN 30周年記念　The Best DX Basic to Respect
DEEN 30周年記念　The Best DX Basic to Respect
「DEENTheBestDXBasictoRespect」DEENデビュー30周年記念豪華ベストアルバム同じものを２つ持っているため出品します。一度外装の袋を開封したのみです。外装袋には傷がありますが中身は新品同等です。完全生産限定盤はLPサイズ仕様になっており、撮り下ろし写真によるPhoto\u0026PerfectHistoryBookがついています。CD3枚+Blu-ray1枚の4枚組CDは高品質CD【Blu-specCD2】仕様となっています。なお、去る3/12開催の武道館ライブで使用できる特典交換券は入っておりません。定価:￥11000#DEEN#CD・DVD
