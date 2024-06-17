  • こだわり検索
オーシバル　トート　L　コーデュラナイロン
オーシバル　トート　L　コーデュラナイロン
ブランド名 オーシバル
税込 2,880 円
オーシバル　トート　Lコーデュラナイロン縦　約29cm横　約39cm(上部)マチ　約13cm素材ナイロン100%中古品ですので画像をよくご確認の上、ご理解いただける方のみ購入をお願いいたします。気になる点がありましたらコメントにてお問い合わせ下さい。折りたたんで発送いたします。梱包資材はリサイクル品を使用する場合があります。ご了承下さい。素材...ナイロンカラー...ブラックトートバッグ種類...トートバッグ柄・デザイン...無地
