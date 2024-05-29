GBRacing│エンジンカバー(2次カバー)│YZF-R1(07-08)│4点

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
GBRacing│FIM公認エンジンカバー(2次カバー)│YZF-R1(07-08)│4点セット│GBレーシングRN20＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿・品番：EC-R1-2007-SET-GBR・適合車種□ヤマハYZF-R1【07-08】・定価：63,250円(税込)【仕様】素材：エンジニアプラスチック（PA6)オルタネーター/ジェネレーターカバーx1ギアボックス/クラッチカバーx1パルス/タイミングカバーx1クランクカバーx1＊取扱説明書、付属品あり――――――――――――・新品未使用になります。出品に際し、開封させて頂きました。＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿［発送方法］・クロネコヤマト・80サイズ・奈良県北部より発送ご質問等ございましたら、おっしゃってください。
