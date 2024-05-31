  • こだわり検索
ディオール ソヴァージュ EDT 100ml s
ディオール ソヴァージュ EDT 100ml s
ブランド名 Wspare
ご覧いただきありがとうございます。ディオールソヴァージュEDT◆商品状態：新品未開封◆購入時期：2023年6月◆商品容量：100mlフレッシュでエレガンスを感じさせながらも野生的で本能に響く香り。ディオールフレグランスクリエイター、フランソワ・ドゥマシーが創りあげた、荒しさと気高さが遭遇する新メンズフレグランスです。厳しく選び抜かれた最高級の香料が奏でる香り。カラブリアンベルガモットのジューシーでフレッシュな、輝くようなトップノートがはじけます。貴重なアンバーグリスの芳香を再現するアンブロクサンは、力強いウッディーノートをそこはかとなく漂わせます。ソヴァージュは、果てしない大地にインスパイアされて生みだされました。オゾンブルーの空が、ごつごつとした大地の上に広がり、渇いた太陽が白く熱く照りつけるのです。並行輸入商品の為、ご理解とご協力をお願い致します。コメントなし、即購入OKです。どうぞ、よろしくお願いいたします。\"
