寸法・状態は必読です。カテゴリのサイズは参考にしないようお願いします。[概要]-希少なポールスチュアートの70sヴィンテージです。英国製。-当時の高級品で見られた、ふんわりと優しく縫われたネクタイで、結ぶと良いムードが出ます。-典型的なブリティッシュアメリカンスタイルの良い色柄です。当時のラルフローレンやブルックスブラザーズでもほぼ同じ色柄のものがありました。[状態]一部シワがよっていますが全体的に綺麗です。##tn00061
希少ヴィンテージ Paul Stuart 70s 英国製ネクタイ
