1990s~ old stussy グッドカラー ビーニー ニット帽 ビンテージ
1990s~ old stussy グッドカラー ビーニー ニット帽 ビンテージ
ブランド名 ステューシー
USA製　90soldstussyビーニー　ニットキャップ　20年程前のビンテージデザイン。希少なアメリカ製になります。　サイズ横幅約25高さ約20※素人の平置き採寸ですので多少の誤差はご容赦ください。コンディション特筆するダメージございません。古着になるますので、神経質な方はお控えください。ロゴは刺繍となっております。
