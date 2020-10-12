Richard Avedon photographs 1947-1977

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
アメリカにて昔購入したものです。経年劣化による傷みがありますので、神経質な方はご遠慮ください。1978年FirstEdtion.Farrah,Straus\u0026Giroux.プラスチックカバー有・ヤブレ・キレ有本体ヒヤケ・シミ有
