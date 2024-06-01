BOSS digital recorder BR-800

- ホーム
商品詳細
付属は写真で全てです。SDカードも入ってませんので、宜しくお願い致します。私は電池駆動で使用していました、dcケーブルがあればそちらでも使用できます。出品にあたり電源通電確認しました、全体の使用感は多少ありますが良好と判断しました。当時六万〜七万で新品で購入しました、使用頻度は高くはなかったです。宜しくお願い致します。レコーディングオーディオインターフェースエフェクター宅録
