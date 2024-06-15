  • こだわり検索
The loar LH-309
今年1月に購入しました。アコギが必要になりどうせならとこちらを購入しました。トップが単板なので鳴りは良かったです。当初のゲージは三弦が巻弦のかなり太めで厳しかったので現在はSITの011〜の三弦がプレーンのセットに変えてます。エレキ出力の音は思ったよりジャキジャキしてます。一度ライブで使用した後、ほぼ弾かないので手放します。本体と簡易なソフトケースに入れ段ボールで発送します。セミアコフルアコタイプ···フルアコースティックギターボディタイプ···フルアコースティック
