SUN VALLEY リネンシャツ
昨年秋頃に購入。試着のみです。着用機会がないため出品です。写真では見づらいですが、腰のあたり両サイドにポケットがついています。パンツに合わせて履くととても可愛いです。長袖、ベージュ色、麻100%size（平置き、素人寸法）丈:91.5幅:67肩幅:57袖丈···長袖柄・デザイン···無地素材···麻季節感···春、夏、秋
