VOX Pathfinder Bass 10 ベースアンプ　PFB-10

商品詳細
本体のみ。やや傷、汚れありの状態です。本体正面右上に黒い所に１か所補修あり。(写真9ページ)動作確認済みです。アルコール清掃済みです。※中古品ですので写真にてご判断お願い致します。商品詳細（サイトから引用）■ベースアンプ、コンボタイプ■出力：10W■スピーカー：2x5\"VOXオリジナル・スピーカー■入出力：ベース・インプット、ヘッドホン・アウト■コントロール：ボリューム、ドライブ、トレブル、ベース、ブライト・スイッチ■サイズ：380（W)x170(D)x277（H）mm■重量：5.26kg■10W出力ながら、5インチ・スピーカーを2個マウントし、迫力あるベース・サウンドを鳴らすことが可能。■2種類のベース・サウンドを切り替えることができるブライト・スイッチも装備。指弾きからチョッパーまであらゆる奏法に対応。■ナチュラルなベース・サウンドからモダンなドライブサウンド迄クリエイトするドライブ・ノブ搭載。■ヘッドホン・アウトを搭載。夜間時なども気兼ねなく練習することが可能。
