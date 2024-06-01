  • こだわり検索
BTS Learn KOREAN with TinyTan【新品未開封】
BTS Learn KOREAN with TinyTan【新品未開封】
特別価格 税込 4,100 円
BTSLearnkoreanwithBTS教材です。新品未使用、未開封です。本4巻セット音声ペン1本マイクロUSBケーブル1本韓国語単語カード集キーボードシール2枚開封していないため動作確認は出来ておりません。ご了承下さい。【追記】値下げ交渉ありです【追記6】9月15日値下げしました
