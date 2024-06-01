  • こだわり検索
KENT ARMSTRONG NOISELESS P90
KENTARMSTRONG(ケントアームストロング)STEALTH90-NOISELESSP90-METALCOVERCHROME-NECKMODEL:hp90nmcr中古で購入してテレキャスターに付けていました。動作に問題ありません。箱に本体、取り付け用ネジが付属します。以下商品情報■ギター用ピックアップ■ハムキャンセリングP90■クロームカバー■ネック用■マグネット：セラミック■DCResistance：17.6kOhm■ケーブル：4Conductor■弦間ピッチ：50mmフロントピックアップ　セイモアダンカン　p-90ハムバッカー　ケース
