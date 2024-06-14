  • こだわり検索
Dawn Dolls: Official Encyclopedia　ドーンドール
DawnDolls:OfficialEncyclopedia\u0026PriceGuideDawnDollsドーン・ドールTopperToysトッパー・トイズドーン人形は、1970年から1973年にかけてデラックスリーディング社によって作られたファッション人形です。その後、一時はバービーの売り上げを上回りましたが、トッパーが1973年に廃業したため製造中止。製造期間が短く、まさにコレクター泣かせの幻の人形となっています。大変貴重な資料となります。洋書ペーパーバック------------------------------------------------■状態問題なくきれいな状態です。画像参照ください※（あくまで中古品ですので、新品をお求めや、細かい神経質な方はご遠慮下さい）#絶版#希少本
