GOTOH GB10 L4 Gold

商品詳細
GOTOHベースペグGB10L4Gold15mmブッシュ購入価格¥102002日前に購入しました。開封済未使用です。ブッシュサイズを間違えて買ってしまった為、出品致します。#GOTOH#GOTOHベースペグ#ベースペグ#GB10L4#ベース#エレキベース#ジャズベース#プレシジョンベース
