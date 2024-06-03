7冊Evan-Moor Skill Sharpeners Grade K英語教材

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
Completesetof7books:1.SpellandWrite2.Reading3.Math4.Science5.Geography6.Criticalthinking7.Grammar\u0026Punctuation**Featuresofthesebooks:Clearcontentsystem,verysuitableforchildren'sself-study.Thecreatorsofthisworkbookhaveaddedalotoflittletipstohelpparentstutortheirchildrenathome..Thebookseriesprovideschildrenwithallknowledgefromspelling,writing,reading,grammaraswellasknowledgeofMathematics,Geography,ScienceandCriticalThinking.Theexercisesareverysimpleandeasytounderstand.Theanswerisattheendofthebook,veryeasytouse.Specifications!*Numberofbooks:7books/set*Numberofpages:About150pagesperbook*Size:21*27.5cm.**NotesDuetointernationaltransport,thebooksmayhavesomescratches,dents,smallscratches,stains,andcrushing.#子どもチャレンジ#英語教材#英語絵本#外国語#おうち英語#Usborne#Benesse#English#dwe#wwk#英検#英語#WWK#幼児英語#こども英語#oxford
http://narcologia.ru/goods/passivity259683.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/stepchild882452.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Taipei453471.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/passivity259683.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/stepchild882452.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Taipei453471.html