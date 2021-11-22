- ホーム
- KORG micro ARRANGER MAR-1 電源コード・アダプター付
DTMの効率アップのため購入しましたが、使用機会がほぼなかった(そこまで自分はピアノが上手くないため弾くより打ち込む方が早かった)ため出品いたします。動作は問題なく、目立った傷も見受けられませんが鍵盤だけ日焼け？で少し黄ばんでいるように見受けられます。譜面台はございません。コンセント挿入部分が３ピン仕様になっているため、２ピンに変換するアダプタも付属いたします。(こちらは値段に含めておりません、不要な際は仰ってください)【概要】メーカー：KORGコルグ品 名：アシストキーボード品 番：microARRANGER鍵盤数：61鍵盤寸 法：873×277×91mm（譜面立てを除く）重 さ：4.2kgセット内容本体、専用ケース、電源コード、電源ケーブル、３ピン→２ピン変換アダプタ
