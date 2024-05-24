  • こだわり検索
ストライダー スポーツモデル 12インチ ピンク
商品番号 C91000634412
商品名

ストライダー スポーツモデル 12インチ ピンク
ブランド名 ストライダー
特別価格 税込 2,028 円
商品詳細

ストライダースポーツモデル12インチピンク写真のように傷やサビ、汚れがあります。使用する分には問題ありません。最後の写真のように分割して梱包します。ご不明な点などはお問い合わせください。よろしくお願いします。
http://narcologia.ru/goods/competitive951381.html ストライダー スポーツモデル (STRIDER Sport) 12インチ 本体 ピンク 日本正規品
