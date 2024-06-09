  • こだわり検索
MesaBoogieMarkV35 1x12
MesaBoogieMarkV35 1x12
ブランド名 メサブギー
拝見いただき誠にありがとうございます！レコーディングで2度、ライブで1度使用いたしました。真空管のヘタリも無く、動作確認は問題ございません。フットスイッチもお付けいたします。何卒よろしくお願いいたします。スペック●Multi-Watt10，25or35(ChannelAssignable)●オールチューブアンプ4xMesaE-84パワー管/6x12AX7プリ管●完全独立2チャンネル（各チャンネルに３モードの切り替え）　2Channels/6Modes　Ch.1=Clean，FatorCrunch　Ch.2=MarkIIC+，MarkIVorExtreme●GraphicEQ，Reverb，FXLoop\u0026Ch.IndependentSolo●4ボタンフットスイッチ：Ch.1/2，EQ，SoloCh1\u0026SoloCh2ギターアンプコンボアンプメサブギーMesaboogieアンプ種類··プリメインアンプ
