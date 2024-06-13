ラルク トートバッグ

- ホーム
商品詳細
L'Arc～en～CielL'Arcafe2022-2023のトートバッグです。カラーブラックサイズ本体W約39cmH約30cmマチ約14cm仕様内ポケット×1脇ポケット×2素材綿100%新品未開封です。未開封ですが、外袋テープ端にゴミ？付着箇所あります(お写真7枚目)外袋は多少シワはあります(お写真ご参照下さい)プチプチ＋opp袋にて配送用ビニール袋に入れて宅急便発送致します。ラルクhydetetsuyakenyukihiroHYDEグッズ
