bisque by nest robe 丸襟　リネンワンピース
商品番号 S30373162449
商品名

bisque by nest robe 丸襟　リネンワンピース
ブランド名 ビスクバイネストローブ
特別価格 税込 2,450 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

シンプルで、スッキリとしたワンピースです。合わせるインナーによって雰囲気が変わります。両サイドにポケット付き裾あたりに小さく色抜けした箇所があります。中古をご理解していただける方へ着丈115身幅59多少の誤差はお許しください。journalstandardluxeジャーナルスタンダードKAPITALTOUJOURShomspungarçonギャルソンARTS\u0026scienceveritecoeurYAECAヤエカbshophobonichi+a.ほぼ日オーラリーマークジェイコブストゥモローランド、イエナ、アローズ、ジャーナルスタンダード、マーガレットハウエル、45rpmオールドマンズテーラー、ヘリーハンセン柄・デザイン···無地季節感···春、夏、秋
