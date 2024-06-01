  • こだわり検索
ルキシロン　M2PLUS 130
商品名

ルキシロン　M2PLUS 130
ブランド名 ルキシロン
用途...硬式種類...ガットガットの素材...ポリエステルポリエステルの中では比較的軟かいほうだと思います2回使用したのと残り最低でも3回張れるのの2個セットです
