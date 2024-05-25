- ホーム
Coachella x Verdy - Girls Don't Cry Tee
※値下げ対応できませんm(__)m正規品、新品です。Coachellaオンラインストアで購入しました。数量限定で受注生産のため既に完売しています。サイズはM→身幅52、肩幅45、着丈72、袖丈21.5.cmです。コレクション整理のため、HUMANMADEやVERDY関連の商品を多数出品中です。当方、タバコは吸いませんので黄ばみや匂いの心配はございません。ペットも飼っておりません。送料込みのお値段ですので値下げ対応はできません。
