HenderScheme python tail belt パイソンレザーベルト

1年ほど前に購入しましたがほとんど使用していないので出品致します。○サイズ ・全長：124.5cmcm ・幅：1.5cm ・ウエスト：66.5cm～88.5cm ・バックル：2.6×2.8cmエンダースキーマパイソンベルトナローベルト〔購入について〕・即購入、コメント無し購入可能です※購入手続きをされた方が優先となります〔発送について〕・ゆうゆうメルカリ便で配送致します・雨などによる水濡れ防止のためビニール袋に入れ発送致します・購入から1～2日で発送致します※お急ぎの方はコメントをください素材···本革カラー···ベージュベルトナローベルトロングベルトレザーベルト本革フェイクレザー
