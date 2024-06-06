クライバー/ジュリーニ　名指揮者の軌跡 Vol.1 \u00267セット

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
「クライバー/名指揮者の軌跡Vol.1J.シュトラウス2世:喜歌劇「こうもり」他」カルロス・クライバー/J.シュトラウス2世/南ドイツ放送交響楽団#カルロス・クライバー#Jシュトラウス2世#J_シュトラウス2世#南ドイツ放送交響楽団#CD・DVD及び、カルロ・マリア・ジュリーニ ブルックナー交響曲第９番ケースを移し替えたため、裏の紙はありません。日本語訳があり、名指揮者のリハーサルの様子を感じ取れる貴重なDVDです。
クライバー/ジュリーニ 名指揮者の軌跡 Vol.1 &7セット
