- 【美品】PRS Custom24 10Top Black Cherry
PRSCustom2410TopBlackCherryです。使用感の少ない美品です。こちらは2019年製、PatternThin、ゴールドパーツ仕様になります。10Topに相応しく非常に美しい杢目です。自宅のみの使用で、フレットは8-9割、ネックはストレートでトラスロッドは一度も触っていません。目立った傷や打痕はありません。6弦側のブリッジに若干くすみが見られます。電気系統に問題はありません。トレモロアーム、純正ハードケースなど写真のものがすべての付属品です。新たな機材購入のために出品致します。近年価格高騰しているPRSですが、この機会に程度の良い中古品をぜひご検討くださいませ。ポールリードスミスPaulReedSmith
