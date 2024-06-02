- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- タレントグッズ
- >
- アイドル
- >
- Gulf イベントグッズセット
商品詳細
ガルフカナウットくんのバレンタインイベントグッズセットになります。・アクリルスタンド全8種・トレーディングカード全30種・ポストカードセットトレーディングカードとポストカードは未開封品です。【追記】・ステッカーセット（未開封）ステッカーもございましたのでそちらもまとめてのセットにします。
