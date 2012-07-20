- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 楽器/器材
- >
- エレキギター
- >
- 【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
エピフォンのレスポールの中では当時の最上位モデルとなる「Epiphone 1960tributeLesPaul」です。●商品状態●経年に伴う傷や1部塗装の剥がれ等は見られますが、致命的なダメージ等はなく、この年代のヴィンテージギターの中では比較的状態は良好かと思います。アンプに通して出力確認済。。スリムなネックが良く手に馴染み弾きやすく、非常に良い音鳴っております！！ボリュームやトーンの効きは良好で、目立つガリも見られておりません。ネックはストレート、フレット残7割～8割程度とコンディションは良好です。GibsonUSAハムバッキングPUのマスターピースである、57クラシックをフロント、57クラシックプラスをリヤに搭載し、マロリー製コンデンサ、スイッチクラフト製セレクター、グローバー製ロックペグなど、ハイスペックなパーツが採用されております。付属品は純正のハードケースが付属します。留め具が1つありませんが使用に問題はございません。ケースには学生時代に影響を受けていた多数のバンドシールが貼ってありますのでそちらはご了承ください。写真にある物がすべてとなります。よくご確認頂き、あくまで中古品である事はご理解の上ご購入ください。
http://narcologia.ru/goods/passivity986183.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/voiceless663159.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/competitive848881.html
Epiphone Les Paul 1960
Epiphone Les Paul 1960 Tribute Plus❣️ smcint.com
Epiphone Les Paul 1960 Tribute Plus Deluxe Setup | John Wesley ...
Epiphone Les Paul 1960 Tribute Plus Midnight Ebony Electric Guitar ...
Epiphone 1960 Les Paul Tribute Plus | Andante
3287】 EPIPHONE 1960 tribute Les Paul-connectedremag.com
The Epiphone Les Paul
【中古】Epiphone / Les Paul 1960 Tribute Plus CS 【値下げ】【新宿店】
Epiphone Les Paul Tribute Plus - Vintage Sunburst Reviews | Sweetwater
Epiphone 1960 Les Paul Tribute Plus • SN: F317374 - YouTube
Epiphone Les Paul 60's Tribute Plus
Epiphone 1960 Les Paul Tribute Plus Tabacco Burst【福岡パルコ店 ...
Epiphone Les Paul 1960 Tribute plus colortheoryksa.com
http://narcologia.ru/goods/passivity986183.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/voiceless663159.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/competitive848881.html
Epiphone Les Paul 1960
Epiphone Les Paul 1960 Tribute Plus❣️ smcint.com
Epiphone Les Paul 1960 Tribute Plus Deluxe Setup | John Wesley ...
Epiphone Les Paul 1960 Tribute Plus Midnight Ebony Electric Guitar ...
Epiphone 1960 Les Paul Tribute Plus | Andante
3287】 EPIPHONE 1960 tribute Les Paul-connectedremag.com
The Epiphone Les Paul
【中古】Epiphone / Les Paul 1960 Tribute Plus CS 【値下げ】【新宿店】
Epiphone Les Paul Tribute Plus - Vintage Sunburst Reviews | Sweetwater
Epiphone 1960 Les Paul Tribute Plus • SN: F317374 - YouTube
Epiphone Les Paul 60's Tribute Plus
Epiphone 1960 Les Paul Tribute Plus Tabacco Burst【福岡パルコ店 ...
Epiphone Les Paul 1960 Tribute plus colortheoryksa.com