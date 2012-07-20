  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
商品番号 V65532567483
商品名

【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
ブランド名 Vswirl
特別価格 税込 18,060 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

エピフォンのレスポールの中では当時の最上位モデルとなる「Epiphone　1960tributeLesPaul」です。●商品状態●経年に伴う傷や1部塗装の剥がれ等は見られますが、致命的なダメージ等はなく、この年代のヴィンテージギターの中では比較的状態は良好かと思います。アンプに通して出力確認済。。スリムなネックが良く手に馴染み弾きやすく、非常に良い音鳴っております！！ボリュームやトーンの効きは良好で、目立つガリも見られておりません。ネックはストレート、フレット残7割～8割程度とコンディションは良好です。GibsonUSAハムバッキングPUのマスターピースである、57クラシックをフロント、57クラシックプラスをリヤに搭載し、マロリー製コンデンサ、スイッチクラフト製セレクター、グローバー製ロックペグなど、ハイスペックなパーツが採用されております。付属品は純正のハードケースが付属します。留め具が1つありませんが使用に問題はございません。ケースには学生時代に影響を受けていた多数のバンドシールが貼ってありますのでそちらはご了承ください。写真にある物がすべてとなります。よくご確認頂き、あくまで中古品である事はご理解の上ご購入ください。
http://narcologia.ru/goods/passivity986183.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/voiceless663159.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/competitive848881.html
【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
Epiphone Les Paul 1960
【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
Epiphone Les Paul 1960 Tribute Plus❣️ smcint.com
【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
Epiphone Les Paul 1960 Tribute Plus Deluxe Setup | John Wesley ...
【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
Epiphone Les Paul 1960 Tribute Plus Midnight Ebony Electric Guitar ...
【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
Epiphone 1960 Les Paul Tribute Plus | Andante
【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
3287】 EPIPHONE 1960 tribute Les Paul-connectedremag.com
【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
The Epiphone Les Paul
【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
【中古】Epiphone / Les Paul 1960 Tribute Plus CS 【値下げ】【新宿店】
【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
Epiphone 1960 Tribute Les Paul Standard - Review - Guitarriego
【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
Epiphone Les Paul 1960 - 通販 - gofukuyasan.com
【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
Epiphone Les Paul Tribute Plus - Vintage Sunburst Reviews | Sweetwater
【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
Epiphone 1960 Les Paul Tribute Plus • SN: F317374 - YouTube
【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
Epiphone Les Paul 60's Tribute Plus
【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
Epiphone 1960 Les Paul Tribute Plus Tabacco Burst【福岡パルコ店 ...
【希少】Epiphone 1960 tribute Les Paul
Epiphone Les Paul 1960 Tribute plus colortheoryksa.com

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru