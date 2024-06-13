  • こだわり検索
T's guitars DST-Classic RoastedMapleNeck
商品番号 G31627972151
商品名

T's guitars DST-Classic RoastedMapleNeck
ブランド名 Gspare
特別価格 税込 62,175 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

T'sguitarsDST-Classic22FHSHRoastedMapleNeck買っただけでほぼ弾かずに保管していました。ピックガードに少し擦り跡がありますが、購入時からなので、店頭の試奏でついたものと思います。ネックの反りはほぼないものと思います（そう見えます）。専用ギグケースに入れてぷちぷち梱包で発送します。写真のギタースタンドは本商品に含みません。BODY...2PCAlderFINGERBOARD\u0026FRET...Rosewood,JescarSteinless,22FNECK...RoastedMapleNeckPU...T'sOriginalDH250(N),DS592(M),DH560b(B)BRIDGE...Gotoh510T-SF1MACHINHEAD...SG381-P7,MG-TCONTROL...MasterVolume,MasterTone,5waySuperSWタイプ···ストラトキャスタータイプシリーズ···その他ボディタイプ···ソリッド
