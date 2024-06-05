herlipto 5周年記念 ノベルティ 3点セット

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
商品詳細
herliptoの5周年記念のノベルティ3点セット「Thankyoufor5yearsGiftSet」〈セット内容〉5thAnniversaryTeeCherryMiniMarcheBagBicolorBowChouchouTシャツとチェリー柄のバッグリボンのシュシュのセットです。新品未開封です。自宅保管ですのでご理解頂ける方のみご購入ください。折り畳んで発送いたします。即購入OKです。
