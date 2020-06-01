ブライダル用蝶ネクタイ　amtteliebe

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
カラー···ブラウン2023年3月に購入し結婚式で一度使用しました。アンテリーベで購入しています。定価8600円(＋税)試着、披露宴のみ使用し、自宅保管しておりました。状態は良く、見たところ汚れやほつれ等なく未使用に近い状態です。お色直しのワンポイントに最適です！深みのあるブラウンで、オレンジのポイントがありオシャレ感が増します。素材…シルク100％#ブライダル#蝶ネクタイ#amtteliebe
