Akira club : the memory of Akira lives …
「Akiraclub:thememoryofAkiralivesoninourhearts!」大友克洋定価:-・1995年発行。第２刷。・ポストカード付き。・パッケージビニールに貼ってあったシール付き（写真８枚目）状態：一度読んで、ダンボールに保管していたためキレイだと思います。#大友克洋#大友_克洋#本#芸術／絵画・彫刻
