KENT ARMSTRONG Stealth 90 Noiseless P90
KENTARMSTRONGのギター用ピックアップです。ブラックカバードハムキャンセリングP-90ブリッジ用9/10にサウンドハウスにて購入し取付しましたが好みではなかったです。取付しましたが配線の切断はしてませんそのまま長さも残ってます。パワーを求めたんですが落ち着いたクリアでノイズがなく高音が綺麗な印象でした。スペック■ギター用ピックアップ■ハムキャンセリングP90■ブラック・プラスチックカバー■ブリッジ用■マグネット：セラミック■DCResistance：19.8kOhm■ケーブル：4Conductorアクセサリー・パーツ...ピックアップ
