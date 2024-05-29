WARHOL ON BASQUIAT

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
アンディウォーホル財団とジャンミッシェルバスキアエステートと共同で制作されたこの本は、ウォーホルによるバスキアの何百もの未発表の写真、伝説的なアンディウォーホル日記からの抜粋、めったに見られないアーカイブ資料、および彼らのコラボレーションアートワークの例を通じて、アーティストの複雑な個人的および専門的な関係を探ります。寸法22.23x3.18x29.21cmハードカバー312ページ
