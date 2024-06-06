  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
P2 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプ
商品番号 U96404870630
商品名

P2 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプ
ブランド名 Usmall
特別価格 税込 6,815 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

P2MiniBluetooth5.0真空管プリアンプHiFiUSBプレーヤーステレオオーディオヘッドフォンアンプリモコン複数のオーディオ入力：Bluetooth/RCA/フラッシュメモリ/TFカード入力により、iPod、スマホ、MP3、テレビ、CDプレーヤー、ラップトップ、デスクトップコンピューター、その他のストリーミングメディアプレーヤーなどと完全に互換性があります。複数の機能：P2は、オーディオソースとアンプまたはアクティブスピーカーの間に接続された真空管プリアンプとして使用し、音質を大幅に改善できます。デフォルトの6K4は、6J1/6J4/GE5654/6AK5/6*1nに直接交換して、さまざまなスタイルのHiFiサウンドを楽しむことができます。P2はヘッドフォンアンプとして使用でき、ロスレスミュージックを一人の時または夜に聴くのに便利です。RCAと3.5mmのヘッドフォンジャックは、より多くのニーズを満たすために同時に出力できます。P2は、フラッシュメモリおよびTFカード入力を備えたデジタルプレーヤーとして使用でき、MP3およびAPE、FLAC、WAV、WMAなどの他のロスレスフォーマットをサポートします。ドライバーもプラグアンドプレイも不要で、道路や屋外での楽しみを楽しむのに便利です。トーンコントロールと適切な回路レイアウトを備えたHiFiクリアなサウンド：真空管設計を採用して、一般的な音源のデジタルサウンドをフィルターで除去し、暖かくて甘い、フルでまろやかな、はるかに柔らかくて聴きやすいサウンドにします。
http://narcologia.ru/goods/forthcoming826792.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/manufacture935641.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/recycling697614.html Nobsound P2 2021 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプ HiFi USB プレーヤー ステレオ オーディオ ヘッドフォンアンプ リモコン操作
P2 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプNobsound P2 2021 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプ HiFi USB プレーヤー ステレオ オーディオ ヘッドフォンアンプ リモコン操作
P2 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプAmazon.co.jp: Nobsound P2 2021 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプ ...
P2 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプNobsound P2 2021 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプ HiFi USB プレーヤー ステレオ オーディオ ヘッドフォンアンプ リモコン操作
P2 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプNobsound P2 2021 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプ HiFi USB プレーヤー ステレオ オーディオ ヘッドフォンアンプ リモコン操作
P2 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプNobsound P2 2021 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプ HiFi USB プレーヤー ステレオ オーディオ ヘッドフォンアンプ リモコン操作
P2 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプDoukオーディオP2ハイファイ真空管プリアンプbluetooth 5.0受信機ステレオヘッドホンアンプusb音楽プレーヤー
P2 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプNobsound P2 2021 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプ HiFi USB プレーヤー ステレオ オーディオ ヘッドフォンアンプ リモコン操作
P2 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプDoukオーディオP2ハイファイ真空管プリアンプbluetooth 5.0受信機ステレオヘッドホンアンプusb音楽プレーヤー
P2 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプAmazon.co.jp: Mini 真空管アンプ Bluetooth 5.0 レシーバー HiFi ...
P2 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプ100w * 2真空管パワーアンプファイバー同軸USBデコードBluetooth統合Hi-Fiパワーアンプ家庭用Vuメーターパワーアンプ
P2 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプAmazon.co.jp: Fosi Audio BOX X3 5654W フォノ 真空管プリアンプ MM ...
P2 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプAmazon | Fosi Audio T20 Bluetooth 5.0真空管アンプ 100W TPA3116D2 ...
P2 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプNobsound P2 2021 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプ HiFi USB プレーヤー ステレオ オーディオ ヘッドフォンアンプ リモコン操作
P2 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプNobsound NS-10P Mini Hi-Fi AUX 真空管 プリアンプ ライン プリアンプト レブル ベース
P2 Mini Bluetooth 5.0 真空管プリアンプ

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru