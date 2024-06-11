SUPERJUNIOR ペンミ 2022 Return of the KING

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
SUPERJUNIORJapanSpecialEvent2022〜ReturnoftheKING～初回生産限定豪華盤Blu-ray2枚組・豪華BOX仕様・ボイスアクリルスタンド・クリアファイル・BOXサイズメンバー別カード20枚・カードスタンド・クリアブックマーク写真に写っているものが全てですプチプチに包んでメルカリ便で発送します。初回限定豪華版は入手困難品のため値下げ不可でお願いします。 綺麗な状態ですが、自宅保管品のため神経質な方は購入をご遠慮ください。イトゥク ヒチョル イェソン ウニョク ドンヘ シウォン リョウク キュヒョンSUPERJUNIORSJスジュ
