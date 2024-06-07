ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
Value:TheFourCornerstonesofCorporateFinance英語版新品未開封Amazonで購入しました。届くのが遅く間に合わなかったため結局大学生協で同じものを購入し、こちらは使いませんでした。Amazonよりも安く早く届きます。
