S.H.Figuarts アイアンマン マーク3 -≪Birth of Iro…
商品番号 N28275752113
商品名

S.H.Figuarts アイアンマン マーク3 -≪Birth of Iro…
ブランド名 エスエイチフィギュアーツ
特別価格 税込 2,574 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


商品詳細

S.H.FiguartsS.H.フィギュアーツアイアンマンマーク3-≪BirthofIronMan≫EDITION‐(TAMASHIIFeatures2020限定)登場作品名：アイアンマン価格　　　：6,600円(税込)販売方法　：魂ウェブ商店発売日　　：2020年07月04日状態　　　：未開封⬛︎商品仕様全高：約155mm材質：PVC、ABS、ダイキャスト製⬛︎セット内容・本体・交換用手首左右各3種・拳用エフェクトAｘ2・拳用エフェクトBｘ2・脚部用エフェクトｘ2・背部展開パーツ左右・専用台座一式#BANDAISPIRITS#アイアンマン『アイアンマン』シリーズマーベルコミック#アイアンマン#S_H_Figuartsアイアンマンマーク3_≪BirthofIronMan≫EDITION‐_TAMASHIIFeatures2020限定_
http://narcologia.ru/goods/stealth416076.html SH Figuarts Iron Man Mark 3 -Birth of Iron Man EDITION
