S.H.Figuarts アイアンマン マーク3 -≪Birth of Iro…

商品詳細
S.H.FiguartsS.H.フィギュアーツアイアンマンマーク3-≪BirthofIronMan≫EDITION‐(TAMASHIIFeatures2020限定)登場作品名：アイアンマン価格 ：6,600円(税込)販売方法 ：魂ウェブ商店発売日 ：2020年07月04日状態 ：未開封⬛︎商品仕様全高：約155mm材質：PVC、ABS、ダイキャスト製⬛︎セット内容・本体・交換用手首左右各3種・拳用エフェクトAｘ2・拳用エフェクトBｘ2・脚部用エフェクトｘ2・背部展開パーツ左右・専用台座一式#BANDAISPIRITS#アイアンマン『アイアンマン』シリーズマーベルコミック#アイアンマン#S_H_Figuartsアイアンマンマーク3_≪BirthofIronMan≫EDITION‐_TAMASHIIFeatures2020限定_
