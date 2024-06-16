  • こだわり検索
新品未使用 louren ローレン satin tie camisole
商品番号 G18337161997
新品未使用 louren ローレン satin tie camisole
ブランド名 Gspare
特別価格 税込 2,535 円
新品未使用、タグ付きです。着る機会がなく、保管しておりました。柄・デザイン···無地カラー···ホワイト#louren#キャミソール
