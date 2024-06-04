Robots and Spaceships ロボットと宇宙船

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
『ROBOTSANDSPACESHIPS』「ロボットと宇宙船」北原照久、清水行雄共著日本の多くの美術館に展示されているコレクターの北原照久氏のの膨大なコレクションをもとに、50年代から60年代のロボットや宇宙船のブリキのおもちゃをカラー写真で収録。出版社：TASCHEN刊行日：2001/4/15サイズ：14.9cm×19.9cm/191p・中古品、自宅保管品につき神経質な方、美品をお求めの方は購入をご遠慮ください。・中古品のため、多少の経年劣化・ヤケ・スリ傷・折れなどはございますが通読に支障はない状態なります。(写真をご確認ください)・即購入OKですが、値引き交渉はお断りしています。・発送方法はゆうゆうメルカリ便、通常1〜2日発送いたします。ご検討よろしくお願いいたします。#ロボット#宇宙船#TASCHEN
