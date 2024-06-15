Grace: The American Vogue Years

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
Grace,TheAmericanVogueYearsハードカバー箱にやや経年劣化ありますがほぼ新品です[著者]GraceCoddington（グレース・コディントン）,MichaelRoberts,AnnaWintour[出版社]Edition7L[発行年]2002年UK版『VOGUE』のファッション・エディター、US版『VOGUE』の編集長として活躍したウエールズ出身のファッション・スタイリスト、GraceCoddington（グレース・コディントン）の最初の30年の仕事をまとめた作品集。言語：英語 サイズ：37×28.8cm ハードカバー408ページ
