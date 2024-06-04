  • こだわり検索
THE ART of METAL GEAR SOLID V limited
THE ART of METAL GEAR SOLID V limited
メタルギアソリッド5のアート集リミテッドエディション1,2枚目の写真の外装のサイズ縦33cm横25cm厚さ4cm箱はわざと傷んだようなデザインで傷がついているわけではないです外装の左が磁石で閉開して開くようになっていて中にアート集が入っています薄い紐付きの証書ホルダーのようなものに入った別冊のヴェノムとクワイエットのアートがついています栞がDDドッグタグになっていてかっこいいです外装の裏にバーコードシールが貼ってあります9,10枚目の外箱とは別に段ボールに入れて発送しますdark　horse　comicsMGSVMGS5MGSTPPTHE　PHANTOM　PAINヴェノムスネーククワイエットオセロットカズヒラ・ミラービッグボス
