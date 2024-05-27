  • こだわり検索
10.5インチ1280Pモニター
商品番号 H90920106937
商品名

10.5インチ1280Pモニター
ブランド名 Hvital
特別価格 税込 2,339 円
在庫状況 あり

商品詳細

カラー　　　ブラック画面サイズ　10.5解像度　　　1920＊1280視角　　　　IPS(FULLVIEWING)バックライト　ハイライトLED平均輝度　　420CD/M2コントラスト　1500:1インターフェイスタイプ　TYPE-C端子　　　　　　　　　　　　イヤフォン端子　　　　　　　　　　　　MINIHDMI端子　　　　　　　　　　　　USB端子サイズ　　　232mm×166mm×9mm重量　　　　250ｇ
10.5インチ1280Pモニター

